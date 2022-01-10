Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to “Buy”

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

