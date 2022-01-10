Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Buy

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in four of the last five quarters. The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

NYSE:TT traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.20. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Trane Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

