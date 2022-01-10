Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of TUYA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

