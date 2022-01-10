ZB Token (ZB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $111.09 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00065000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005535 BTC.

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

