Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $145.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.43.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.