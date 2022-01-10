Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $209.71. 29,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,126. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

