ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading 5.9% Higher

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 24,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,042,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,846,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 256,356 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 149,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

