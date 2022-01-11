-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.22. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

