-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $3.59 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

