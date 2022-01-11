-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

