$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 463,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,170 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 194,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

