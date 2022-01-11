$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Ross Stores reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. 2,645,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,564. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.94 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

