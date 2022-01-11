0Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $76,816.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and $76,816.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00055338 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.