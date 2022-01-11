$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

