$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 706,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

