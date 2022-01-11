$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $83.67. 15,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

