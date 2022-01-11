$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.60. 46,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,183. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $192.76 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.