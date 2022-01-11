$1.47 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.45. Jabil posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

JBL traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 791,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 5.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

