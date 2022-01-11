12,520 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Enel Chile stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

