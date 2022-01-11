$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 billion and the highest is $13.64 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $60.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.22 billion to $55.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.39. 1,409,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,414. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

