$134.50 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $134.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.21 million and the lowest is $130.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $559.53 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,724. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

