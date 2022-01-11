147,601 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 53,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,210. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

