17,000 Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

