$2.00 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,485. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 183,165 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,413,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

