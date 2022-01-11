$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,323. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

