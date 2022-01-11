$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

