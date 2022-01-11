$2.57 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $2.59. Lennar reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $15.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.72. 34,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,590. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. Lennar has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.