$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

DVA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. 594,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 36.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

