$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report sales of $209.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
