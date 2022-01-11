$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report sales of $209.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

