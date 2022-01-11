$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $21.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.95 million and the lowest is $21.89 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.