$211.78 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) to report sales of $211.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million.
In related news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.
Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05.
About Arhaus
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
