23,961 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

