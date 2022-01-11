$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post $241.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.70 million and the lowest is $240.50 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $435.00 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.65.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,248 shares of company stock worth $33,522,066 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.