25,365 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,735. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

