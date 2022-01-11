$274.08 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report sales of $274.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.61 million and the lowest is $272.55 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $918.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.16 million to $920.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,265. Criteo has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.