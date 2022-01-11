$286.55 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $286.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.10 million and the highest is $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,311. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

