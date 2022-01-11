2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

