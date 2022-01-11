$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BWA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 16,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

