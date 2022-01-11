$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.78.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.11. 203,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,545. Square has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $232.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

