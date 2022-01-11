$330.15 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $330.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

