34,732 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. 37,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,808. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

