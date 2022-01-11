$378.76 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report sales of $378.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.86 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $421.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

