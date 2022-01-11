$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $403.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 5,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,609. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.