$46.64 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $46.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 482,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,652. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $596.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.