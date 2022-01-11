48,083 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

