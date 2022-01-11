489,500 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 489,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

