$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.03 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $204.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.89 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. Transcat has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

