$524.43 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $524.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.87 million and the highest is $542.89 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

