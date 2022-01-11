55I LLC Buys 1,520 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $258.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.08 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

