55I LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

55I LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 115,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Shares of HD opened at $387.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

